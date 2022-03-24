OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India set to take place on March 31

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has got an official launch date in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro is arriving in India next week alongside the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 earphones and a new colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro.



One budding entrepreneur. Five titans of industry. Half an hour to seal the deal. How will it play out? Watch the #OnePlus10Pro launch event on 31st March, 7:30PM IST pic.twitter.com/UGc0cdP939

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 24, 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event in India will be held on March 31 at 07:30 pm. OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 neckband earphones and the OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition at the event.

OnePlus’ latest flagship phone was first unveiled in China back on January 11. At the time, the OnePlus 10 Pro featured a starting price of CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500) in the country. Since the device has already been unveiled in China, let’s take a look at its specifications.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android.