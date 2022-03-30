Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GFX cards launched; price starts at Rs 1.87 lakh

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

Nvidia has announced the launch of their flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Calling it, "The world's fastest graphics card," Nvidia said that the card will be available from partners like Asus, Colourful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. The RTX 3090 Ti has been priced starting at Rs. 1.87 lakh in India, which means we can expect to see partner boards retail for even more.

The RTX 3090 Ti is similar to the RTX 3090 in aesthetics, featuring the same triple-slot design. The RTX 3090 Ti has 24GB of GDDR6X memory running at 21GB/s. That's the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090 but with a much faster clock at 1008GB/s.

Besides that, the RTX 3090 Ti has 40 TFLOPS of GPU performance, which Nvidia says is 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and up to 9% faster than the RTX 3090. The company is positioning the card for creators and professionals who need the extra speed for heavy projects.

The updated specifications mean that the RTX 3090 Ti will be a power-hungry GPU with partner units expected to exceed 450W, meaning you will need a power supply that is capable of delivering at least 850W or more. Comparatively, the RTX 3090 drew only 350W of power.

The RTX 3090 Ti will also use a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector as opposed to the 8-pin connector on the RTX 3090. The company will include a dongle in the box that will convert power from three 8-pin connectors.

As for pricing, you are paying Rs 54,000 more for the RTX 3090 Ti for a 10% increase in performance. So it's likely not going to be on your radar if you already own the RTX 3090.