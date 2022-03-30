English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GFX cards launched; price starts at Rs 1.87 lakh

    The company calls it the 'world's fastest graphics card'

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    Nvidia has announced the launch of their flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

    Calling it, "The world's fastest graphics card," Nvidia said that the card will be available from partners like Asus, Colourful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. The RTX 3090 Ti has been priced starting at Rs. 1.87 lakh in India, which means we can expect to see partner boards retail for even more.

    The RTX 3090 Ti is similar to the RTX 3090 in aesthetics, featuring the same triple-slot design. The RTX 3090 Ti has 24GB of GDDR6X memory running at 21GB/s. That's the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090 but with a much faster clock at 1008GB/s.

    Also Read: New Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 version announced with 12GB of VRAM

    Besides that, the RTX 3090 Ti has 40 TFLOPS of GPU performance, which Nvidia says is 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and up to 9% faster than the RTX 3090. The company is positioning the card for creators and professionals who need the extra speed for heavy projects.

    Close

    Related stories

    The updated specifications mean that the RTX 3090 Ti will be a power-hungry GPU with partner units expected to exceed 450W, meaning you will need a power supply that is capable of delivering at least 850W or more. Comparatively, the RTX 3090 drew only 350W of power.

    The RTX 3090 Ti will also use a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector as opposed to the 8-pin connector on the RTX 3090. The company will include a dongle in the box that will convert power from three 8-pin connectors.

    Also Read: Intel shares updated roadmap for Arc GPUs, announces Project Endgame

    As for pricing, you are paying Rs 54,000 more for the RTX 3090 Ti for a 10% increase in performance. So it's likely not going to be on your radar if you already own the RTX 3090.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #GeForce RTX 3090 #GeForce RTX 3090 Ti #GPU #NVIDIA #PC Gaming
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 01:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.