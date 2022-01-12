New Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 version announced with 12GB of VRAM

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 was officially unveiled back in 2020 and it incorporated the company’s latest Ampere architecture. Now, the semiconductor manufacturer is introducing a new version of the RTX 3080 with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

The original RTX 3080 arrived with 10GB of VRAM. Additionally, the new version of the RTX 3080 will feature 8960 CUDA cores, which is a 3 percent increase over the original model. The SM count also goes up to 70 as opposed to 68 on the 10GB version of the RTX 3080. The upgraded memory also translates into 20 percent more bandwidth with a wider 384-bit memory bus.

The new Nvidia RTX 3080 has a rated TDP of 350W as opposed to 320W on the original RTX 3080. It is worth noting that Nvidia still recommends using a 750W-rated power supply with the 12GB variant of the RTX 3080. The Nvidia RTX 3080 with 12GB of VRAM features 70 second-generation RT Cores and 272 Tensor Cores.

From its specifications, it is safe to say that the new RTX 3080 is a minor upgrade over the original RTX 3080. Additionally, there is no word on pricing about the 12GB RTX 3080 desktop GPU, although OEM partners should post listings of their SKUs online soon.