Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs along with RTX 4070Ti

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

Ahead of CES 2023, Nvidia have announced a new line-up of RTX 40-series GPUs for laptops. Team green also unveiled the rebranded RTX 4070Ti and announced a new tier of RTX 4080 based game streaming for its subscription service GeForce Now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs

Nvidia has announced five new GPUs in the RTX 40-series for laptops. The RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will start arriving on laptops starting February 23, 2023 with prices starting at $1000.

The release schedule of the new laptops will be staggered, and Nvidia is positing the flagship, RTX 4090, as the fastest mobile GPU in the world. The RTX 4090 laptop GPU has 9728 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6 VRAM and a boost clock of 1455-2040 MHz.

According to the company's benchmarks, the RTX 4090 can maintain over 100fps in a variety of titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and F1 2022.

All the new GPUs will come with dual AV1 encoders, which the company says should reduce video export times in half.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti

After fan backlash, Nvidia had previously cancelled the launch of the 12GB variant of the RTX 4080, saying that it was a great card but "not named right".

The RTX 4080 12GB has now been rebranded as the RTX 4070Ti 12GB. Nvidia has also priced it better at $799, as opposed to the $899 price of the 12GB RTX 4080.

The new pricing will also help alleviate concerns over Nvidia trying to artificially raise prices, despite offering lesser performance than the previous generation.

Like the 12GB RTX 4080, the RTX 4070Ti has 7680 CUDA cores, a slightly higher boost clock of 2.61GHz and TGP of 285W. Team Green claims that the RTX 4070Ti is faster than the RTX 3090Ti, while consuming half the power.

A new RTX 4080 tier for GeForce Now

Nvidia has now added a new tier to its game streaming service GeForce Now. The Ultimate tier now includes a powerful RTX 4080 streaming option, with support for Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology.

GeForce Now is a game streaming subscription service that allows you to stream games using a cloud to your phone, tablets, laptops and PCs. Depending on the tier, you will have access to various GPU hardware backends.

Unfortunately, games are not included in the subscription. Instead, you choose from a list of GeForce Now supported games and buy them.

The service is not available in India yet.