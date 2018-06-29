Now, you can add background music to your Instagram Stories

Instagram has introduced a new feature where users can add licensed soundtracks to their stories. The feature users can now add music on to their photo or video stories directly from the app.

“We’re introducing music in Instagram Stories. Now you can add a soundtrack to your story that fits any moment and helps you express how you’re feeling,“ the company said in a post.

The app already contains music from popular artists including Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and Demi Lovato. The Facebook-owned company has said it will be adding more songs to its library every day.

The process of adding music on to your stories is quite simple and similar to Instagram’s sticker feature. Once you snap a picture or a video, tap on the newly added music icon on the sticker window. Tapping on it opens a library which has thousands of soundtracks where you can either browse or search for your favourite song.

The library also allows you to tap on a song to hear a preview. Once you have finalised the song, you can fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose the right part for your story.

Users can also select a song even before a video has been captured. Before starting to record a video, users can swipe the new ‘Music’ option on the camera screen right under the record button.

The feature is currently available only in a few selected countries and Instagram is working towards launching the feature in more countries. Additionally, the option to choose a song before capturing video is currently only available on iOS platform, with Android rollout expected soon.

Stories is one of the most popular feature on Instagram platform and the company recently reached another milestone when it announced that Instagram Stories is being used by more than 400 million users each day across the world.