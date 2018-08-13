App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, a professional, open registry will address work visa frauds, help connect with employers

PROVE claims to use a professional networking framework, which processes user profiles to match location, industry, and skills of the user, to generate real-time employment recommendations.

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa

To address recruitment documentation fraud for foreign work visas,  a platform called PROVE- Professional Registry of Verified Employees- has been set up, which will help connect work visa seekers and work visa sponsoring employers from the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

The India-based National Organization for Software and Technology Professionals (NOSTOPS), that has advocated for Indian employees in the United States on work visas, has established PROVE.

"With rampant recruitment documentation fraud, cross verification of both, the work visa seeker, as well as the work visa sponsor, is the logical purpose of the registry," said Rajiv Dabhadkar, Founder of NOSTOPS and PROVE.

The platform currently claims to have close to 90,000 users online. Overall, it has as many as 2.3 million work visa seekers, and half a million foreign recruiters from the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

related news

"These users have opted in to receive our feedback and newsletters since 2004, onto www.nostops.org, and since August 2015 via the older version of www.proveit.in," said Dabadhkar.

The agency that oversees lawful immigration into the US- the US Citizenship and Immigration Services- has been talking of tackling immigration-related fraud under President Donald Trump.

"We seek to determine if workers are not being paid while in the United States as they wait for projects or work, a practice known as “benching” which violates U.S. immigration laws. We also conduct site visits in cases where there are suspicions of fraud or abuse and refer many of the cases to our counterparts at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for further investigation," USCIS said in a statement last month.

PROVE claims to use a professional networking framework, which processes user profiles to match location, industry, and skills of the user, to generate real-time employment recommendations.

PROVE is different from National Association of Software and Services Companies Skill Registry as it is open and free to use for employees. The Nasscom Skill Registry is a closed database that is maintained by India's software services industry body of verified Indian workers in the IT sector.

PROVE is monetising primarily through corporate partnerships.

"It is an open registry to measure the identity and reputation of knowledge workers where we verify, qualify, assess, and promote an individual knowledge worker to recruiters overseas...Furthermore, our corporate partners infuse the much-needed partnerships that seek value in being a part of the ecosystem," said Dabhadkar.

Through a team of practicing lawyers, PROVE also supports pre-hiring and post-hiring activities, immigration processes, job offer verification - verification of employment contracts from foreign employers, and professional preparation of documentation.

As the demand for foreign workers will increase further, the process of supplying this demand in the shortest possible time will, therefore, be critical for companies dependent on Indian labour, he said.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:32 pm

tags ##ITServices #H-1B #Technology #USCIS #Visa

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.