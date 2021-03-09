Nothing's Concept 1 teaser reveals 'something' about its first product

Nothing has teased the company’s design principles for its upcoming products. The company stated that it aims at building products that seamlessly integrate into our lives. Nothing’s first rumoured product is truly-wireless earbuds (TWS). Prior to making the official announcement, the company has teased the Concept 1.

Nothing stated that Concept 1 is an expression of its design principles- starting with transparency. Concept 1 is based on three key design principles. These include Weightless, Effortless, and Timeless.

Nothing aims at building a product that does not include anything superficial. The product would focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience. It also wants its products to effortlessly enhance with the user’s experience by keeping it simple. CEO Carl Pei aims at building Nothing with products where the user’s interaction with the product is “intuitive, obvious, and natural.”

Lastly, the overall design. Nothing stated that it wants to build a product that don’t feel outdated. Concept 1 takes inspiration from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe. It is trying to ground its objects in something familiar, which it hopes will allow the product to feel fresh for many years.

The First Nothing product launch will be held in Summer 2021.

Recently, the company opened a new community investment to people who wanted to be a part of Nothing’s Series A round of funding. The average consumer got an opportunity to buy shares worth $1.5 million on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first funding round goal was achieved in a very short span and Nothing has said it will open another round for registered users to could not invest in the Series A round.