    Nothing Phone (1) passes JerryRigEverything durability test

    The Phone (1) was put through its paces, bending it in a durability test and scratching the display with a sharp object.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

    One of the most hyped smartphones, Nothing Phone (1) has an impressive specs sheet and design, its build quality seemed stellar on paper. And now, the phone has managed to pass a durability test.

    Zach Nelson of JerryRigEverything pushed the Nothing Phone (1) to its limits and it survived. Nelson put the phone through its paces, bending it in a durability test and scratching the display with a sharp object. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, but it isn’t completely resistant to scratches, according to the test.

    Scratches on the phone became visible on the screen at level 6 on Mohs hardness scale with deeper groves showing at level 7. The Phone (1) also had several layers of protection to survive it against accidental drops and scratches. While many phones have failed the bend test, the Nothing Phone (1) managed to survive with some damage.

    The Phone (1)’s LEDs also survived the test despite some noises on the inside. The Nothing Phone (1)’s frame is made of recycled aluminium with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back of the device. Nothing hyped up its first smartphone a lot, but durability wasn’t one of the key USPs of the device, so it is good to know that the phone is quite sturdy.

