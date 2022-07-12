Nothing Phone (1) launched in India and globally: Check price, specs, offers, availability

The Nothing Phone (1) has officially been unveiled in India and globally. Nothing’s first smartphone arrives as a premium mid-range offering with a Snapdragon chipset, wireless charging support, dual high-res cameras, a vibrant display, and a clean interface.

Nothing Phone (1) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Phone (1) is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. The Phone (1) is available in white and black colour options.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Offers

The Phone (1) will be available for purchase through Flipkart on 21 July, 2022 at 07:00 pm. Nothing is offering a Rs 1,000 pre-order discount for the Phone (1) ahead of the sale. Additionally, pre-order customers can get an instant Rs 2,000 discount using HDFC credit cards and debit card EMI.

The 45W power adapter for the Nothing Phone (1) will be available at a Rs 1,000 discount for pre-order customers. Lastly, pre-order customers will also be able to get the Nothing Ear (1) at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 on purchase of the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Specs

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. However, there’s no charger included in the box. The handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit colour display supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For optics, the Phone (1) gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies.

The Phone (1) runs Android 12 with Nothing OS on top. The Nothing Ecosystem can be used to control third-party products from the Phone (1)’s Quick Settings as easily as Nothing ones, starting with Tesla. Unlock doors, turn on AC, see miles left and more. More third-party brand integrations will be announced soon.

Nothing is also offering three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the Phone (1). The handset also has Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front, while the frame is made of aluminium. The Nothing Phone (1) also features the Glyph Interface, which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.