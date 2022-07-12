Nothing Phone (1) launch today; here is how you can watch the livestream

(Image Courtesy: Nothing)

After building up enormous hype, Nothing's first smartphone will finally be unveiled today. The Nothing Phone (1) is the company's first Android smartphone, and Oppo founder Carl Pei's new company is betting big on a unique design.

Nothing Phone (1) launch event

The Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 and the event will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel or on their webpage starting 8:30pm IST.

Alternatively, you can watch the event by clicking on the embedded video below:

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

More than the internal sprockets powering the phone, Nothing Phone (1) is betting big that consumers would buy into the unique design ethos of the phone.

The big thing everyone is talking about is the transparent back design of the phone, with LED lighting, that have multiple use cases. The lighting can denote notifications, call alerts, indicate when the phone is charging and more. The lighting can also be customized to suit your tastes.

The actual specifications of the phone aren't that groundbreaking, or even cutting edge. The phone is expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778+ 5G SoC, which was announced last year in May.

The phone is expected to ship with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will run Android 12 with Nothing's launcher skin on top. It will likely have a 4500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

On the back, there could be a dual camera module featuring a primary 50-megapixel sensor and a secondary 16-megapixel sensor. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Nothing Phone (1) expected price and offers

The company has already revealed that it has partnered with Flipkart for the India launch, and has confirmed that there will be offers on the e-commerce platform.

Customers using HDFC Bank cards are eligible for a Rs 2,000 discount of the sticker price. You can also avail the discount of HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

Although the official price of the phone has not been revealed yet, there was a tweet floating around a couple of days ago that claimed that the starting price of the phone could be Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant.