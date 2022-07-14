Nothing Phone (1) charger, screen protector, transparent cover available for purchase via Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) was recently unveiled in India and globally. The Phone (1) comes in at a starting price of Rs 32,999 and will be available for sale in India from July 21. However, now, more accessories for the Phone (1) have been listed on Flipkart.
A 45W charging brick, tempered glass screen protector, and a case have been listed on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) features 33W fast-charging support, although the phone doesn’t come with a charger in the box. Now, Nothing is selling a 45W adapter on Flipkart, although the capacity of the power brick is more than what the Phone (1) supports.
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the USB Type-C compatible charger supports PD3.0 / QC4.0+ / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / PPS enabled devices. Nothing is also selling a polycarbonate case made up of flexible materials. The case boasts a lightweight design and is shockproof. The Phone (1) will support wireless charging even when the case is on.
Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) Review in Five Minutes
Nothing doesn’t include a case in the box of the Phone (1). Lastly, there’s a 9H high-hardness tempered glass screen protector, which is scratch and drop-resistant. It is worth noting that the Phone (1) comes with a pre-applied screen protector.