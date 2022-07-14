Nothing Phone (1) charger, screen protector, transparent cover available for purchase via Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) was recently unveiled in India and globally. The Phone (1) comes in at a starting price of Rs 32,999 and will be available for sale in India from July 21. However, now, more accessories for the Phone (1) have been listed on Flipkart.

A 45W charging brick, tempered glass screen protector, and a case have been listed on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) features 33W fast-charging support, although the phone doesn’t come with a charger in the box. Now, Nothing is selling a 45W adapter on Flipkart, although the capacity of the power brick is more than what the Phone (1) supports.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the USB Type-C compatible charger supports PD3.0 / QC4.0+ / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / PPS enabled devices. Nothing is also selling a polycarbonate case made up of flexible materials. The case boasts a lightweight design and is shockproof. The Phone (1) will support wireless charging even when the case is on.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) Review in Five Minutes

Nothing doesn’t include a case in the box of the Phone (1). Lastly, there’s a 9H high-hardness tempered glass screen protector, which is scratch and drop-resistant. It is worth noting that the Phone (1) comes with a pre-applied screen protector.

The Nothing Phone (1) power adapter will set you back Rs 1,499 in India. Additionally, the screen protector and transparent case are priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,499, respectively. All three accessories are available for purchase through Flipkart.