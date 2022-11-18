Nothing Phone (1) available at discounted price on Flipkart: Here are all the details

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a discounted price on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Phone (1) was the first smartphone released by Car Pei’s new venture ‘Nothing’. Since the launch of the Nothing Phone (1) in July, the device has received multiple price revisions in India.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) was also available at a cheaper price during this year’s festive season. Now, again, the device is available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

Nothing is offering a flat discount of Rs 6,500 on the purchase of the Phone (1) through the e-commerce platform. Additionally, the discount is applicable on all versions of the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Configuration Original Price Discounted Price 8GB/128GB Rs 33,999 Rs 27,499 8GB/256GB Rs 36,999 Rs 29,499 12GB/256GB Rs 38,999 Rs 32,499

The Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the standout smartphones of 2022. With a starting price tag of Rs 33,999, the Phone (1) was certainly worth considering in a crowded market. Now, at its new price of Rs 27,499, the Phone (1) is one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Check out our full review of the Nothing Phone (1) down below.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. However, there’s no charger included in the box. The handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit colour display supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For optics, the Phone (1) gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies.

The Phone (1) runs Android 12 with Nothing OS on top. The Nothing Ecosystem can be used to control third-party products from the Phone (1)’s Quick Settings as easily as Nothing ones, starting with Tesla. Unlock doors, turn on AC, see miles left and more. More third-party brand integrations will be announced soon.

Nothing is also offering three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the Phone (1). The handset also has Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front, while the frame is made of aluminium. The Nothing Phone (1) also features the Glyph Interface, which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.