Nothing Ear (2) launch teased for March 22

(Image: Nothing)

Nothing has teased the launch of the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds for March 22. The teaser image only shows a portion of the earbuds case being pushed by a beetle, which like the ladybug for Nothing Ear (1), will presumably serve as a mascot for the release.

Nothing will likely stick to its transparent case design, which in the image, looks similar to the one for Nothing Ear (1).

According to various online leaks, the new buds, which will be launched at 8.30 pm India time, feature a noise-cancelling microphone that will be repositioned on the sides, unlike the top from the previous generation.

Also Read | We will likely see a killer AI app later this year, says Nothing’s Carl Pei

The buds are also expected to have personalised noise cancellation features, which can be set according to user preference. It is also expected to feature a transparency mode, which will stop noise cancellation and let outside noise in.

It will also have dual connectivity features that will allow users to swap between two active devices. The best part--it will have a location feature that will help you locate the buds in case you lose them and an advanced EQ setting to tailor sound to your taste.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) will use Snapdragon 8 series chipset, possibly shifting to flagship from mid-range