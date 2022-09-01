Nokia X30 5G announced with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, IP67 Rating

Nokia X30 5G is the latest entrant to Nokia’s 5G portfolio and arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a dual-camera setup with OIS, stock Android, and more.

Nokia X30 5G Price

The smartphone features a starting price of €530 (roughly Rs 42,100), and is offered in cloudy blue or ice white colours. While it is being rolled out today, there is no word on its availability in India.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 12 and Nokia has promised three years of OS updates and three years of security patches. It packs a 4200 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the back, Nokia X30 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide unit. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. Nokia X30 5G boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as an under-display fingerprint reader. Nokia says that the frame of the X30 5G is made of 100 percent recycled aluminium, while the plastic back features 65 percent recycled material. The box is made up of 70 percent recycled paper, and the charging adapter is not included in the pack.