Nokia teases launch of a new smartphone on December 5, likely to unveil Nokia 5.2 or Nokia 2.3 alongside Nokia 8.2

Nokia is adding a new smartphone to its portfolio next month. The company is scheduled to reveal a new device on December 5. Nokia Mobile has dropped a teaser video without disclosing the name or any specification of the upcoming smartphone.

“The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. Stay tuned to find out more!” read the tweet attached to the teaser video.

Although the video does not hint any smartphone, speculations are being made about the launch of Nokia 8.2. The speculation is based on Nokia 8.1’s launch, which was launched last year on December 5.

These speculations seem far more valid after the Nokia 8.1’s recent price cut in India. HMD Global is rumoured to launch the Nokia 8.2 at the MWC 2020. The smartphone is rumoured to come in a single 5G variant and boast a 64MP primary sensor in its quad-camera setup.

Other than Nokia 8.2, HMD Global could also unveil the Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2. The Nokia 2.3 was recently spotted on a distributor database which revealed the colour options. The Nokia 2.2 received a price cut last week in India, which hints HMD Global’s preparation for the Nokia 2.3.

The Nokia 5.2 recently received an FCC certification. Previously, it was reported that the Nokia 5.2 could come with a Nokia Lumia 1020-inspired circular rear camera unit. Inside the camera unit, there are three lenses with an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner would be located at the bottom of the camera unit. Another report claimed that Nokia 5.2 would, on the contrary, have a dual-camera setup at the rear. The protruding camera unit would come with the two sensors stacked vertically in the centre with LED flash below them.