Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.2 tipped to come with a circular rear camera unit

Leaked images uploaded by the handle suggest that the Nokia 5.2 could come with a Nokia Lumia 1020-inspired circular rear camera unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia is said to be working on a new smartphone called the Nokia 5.2. The company could launch a new Nokia 5-series handset with an all-new design that includes a circular rear camera unit.

According to Nokia anew, HMD Global would launch the Nokia 5.2 with a redesigned rear panel. Leaked images uploaded by the handle suggest that the Nokia 5.2 could come with a Nokia Lumia 1020-inspired circular rear camera unit. Inside the camera unit, there are three lenses with an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is located at the bottom of the camera unit.

The leaked images of a Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1198 were first published by 91Mobiles. Nokia anew has confirmed that TA-1198 could indeed be Nokia 5.2. Based on these two reports, the Nokia 5.2 could have a 48MP Zeiss optics lens and a 20MP wide-angle sensor. Details about the third sensor are currently unknown. 

At the front, the display is rumoured to have a water-drop notch, a Full HD+ display, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Performance specs could include Snapdragon 660 and a 3,500 mAh battery.

Close
HMD Global has not yet confirmed the launch of Nokia 5.2, so it is advised to take the leaks with a pinch of salt. 
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:39 pm

