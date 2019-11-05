App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 2.3 leaked via distributor database, could launch soon

The smartphone will be offered in three colours, namely Sand, Cyan Green, and Charcoal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nokia 2.2
HMD Global could soon launch a new entry-level smartphone. The company is reportedly working on Nokia 2.3. A new report suggests that Nokia 2.3 is on its way to hit the markets.

A screenshot revealing the Nokia 2.3’s model numbers and colour options has leaked online. NokiaPowerUser reported that the leaked screenshot is from a distributor database. According to the leak, Nokia 2.3 carries a model number TA-1206. The smartphone will be offered in three colours, namely Sand, Cyan Green, and Charcoal.

The report also informs that TA-1206 will be a dual-SIM variant of the Nokia 2.3, whereas the single-SIM model will carry a TA-1214 model number. Specifications of the Nokia 2.3 are currently unknown. The smartphone will reportedly feature a MediaTek processor and have Bluetooth 5.0.

Close

Nokia 2.2 also has a MediaTek A22 SoC and comes with Bluetooth 4.2. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,999, Nokia 2.2 is now available for Rs 6,599 and is the cheapest smartphone to get Android Q support.

related news

The entry-level smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek processor is paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 400GB. It gets a 3,000 mAh battery removable battery with 5W charging support. 

Nokia 2.2 has a single 13MP f/2.2 camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera which also sports facial recognition feature.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology

