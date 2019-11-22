App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 2.2 receives a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 5,999

This is the second price cut given to the Nokia 2.2 by HMD Global.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nokia 2.2
Nokia 2.2

HMD Global has dropped the price of Nokia 2.2 in India. The smartphone has received a Rs 1,000 discount on both the storage variants. Nokia 2.2 now starts at Rs 5,999. For the price, the Nokia 2.2 is the most affordable smartphone to get Android Q support. 

HMD Global Vice President India and APAC Ajey Mehta announced the Nokia 2.2 price cut via Twitter. Nokia 2.2 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is now available for Rs 5,999, whereas the 3GB + 32GB variant can be bought for Rs 6,999. 

This is the second price cut given to the Nokia 2.2 by HMD Global. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 7,699 for the 2GB variant. 

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a water-drop notch on top for the 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a removable polycarbonate shell and comes with thick bezels on the edges. 

On the sides, apart from the power and volume buttons, Nokia 2.2 gets a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 400GB. It gets a 3,000 mAh battery removable battery with 5W charging support. 

For cameras, there is a single 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash stacked vertically at the back. The rear camera supports AutoHDR and uses ‘low-light image fusion’ technology to fill dim light scenarios. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera which also sports facial recognition feature.

The smartphone would be offered in Steel and Tungsten Black colour options.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #gadgets #Nokia #smartphones

