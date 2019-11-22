Nokia 2.2 receives a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 5,999

HMD Global has dropped the price of Nokia 2.2 in India. The smartphone has received a Rs 1,000 discount on both the storage variants. Nokia 2.2 now starts at Rs 5,999. For the price, the Nokia 2.2 is the most affordable smartphone to get Android Q support.



A world of incredible AI innovations - now at an even more incredible price! The Nokia 2.2 is now available from just Rs 5,999. Click here to get yours today https://t.co/Gs3ZTbePZt#GetAhead #Nokiamobile #Nokia2 pic.twitter.com/uHhOEgOnfB

— Ajey Mehta (@mehta_ajey) November 20, 2019

HMD Global Vice President India and APAC Ajey Mehta announced the Nokia 2.2 price cut via Twitter. Nokia 2.2 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is now available for Rs 5,999, whereas the 3GB + 32GB variant can be bought for Rs 6,999.

This is the second price cut given to the Nokia 2.2 by HMD Global. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 7,699 for the 2GB variant.

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a water-drop notch on top for the 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a removable polycarbonate shell and comes with thick bezels on the edges.

On the sides, apart from the power and volume buttons, Nokia 2.2 gets a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 400GB. It gets a 3,000 mAh battery removable battery with 5W charging support.

For cameras, there is a single 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash stacked vertically at the back. The rear camera supports AutoHDR and uses ‘low-light image fusion’ technology to fill dim light scenarios. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera which also sports facial recognition feature.