you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.2 may launch this month in India with 6-inch display and dual cameras

The protruding camera unit would come with the two sensors stacked vertically in the centre with LED flash below them.

Pranav Hegde
After launching the entry-level Nokia 2.2 in India, HMD Global may soon unveil a new mid-range smartphone. The company plans to revamp its mid-range offering by launching Nokia 5.2. Rumours suggest that HMD Global could officially launch the smartphone in June itself.

While Nokia has not announced the date itself, a report by NokiaPowerUser suggests that Nokia 5.2 could debut in June or July. The report also reveals many specifications of Nokia 5.2 with an image of the rear panel. 

As per the leaked image, Nokia 5.2 would come with a dual camera setup at the rear. The protruding camera unit would come with the two sensors stacked vertically in the centre with LED flash below them.

There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted between the camera unit and Nokia’s branding. The image also confirms that Nokia 5.2 would be a part of Google’s Android One program, ensuring timely software and security updates.

Other specifications known so far include a 6-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 * 2246 resolution. Information about the processor is currently unknown, but it is expected to come paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 5.2 is rumoured to have a 3,500mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge via USB Type-C. The rear camera would have a 16MP Zeiss Optics 120-degree wide-angle sensor.

There is no word on the pricing, but it could be launched in India below Rs 20,000.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:03 pm

