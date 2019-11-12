Nokia 8.2 expected to be launched at MWC 2020 in a single 5G variant

Nokia is expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 at the Mobile World Conference 2020. While several reports in the past claimed to reveal the specifications of Nokia 8.2, a recent report states that Nokia 8.2 will come in a single 5G variant only.

Past rumours suggested that HMD Global will launch the Nokia 8.2 with 4G and 5G support. A new report by NokiaPowerUser hints the company has dropped the idea of launching a 4G variant and instead will launch a 5G-compatible Nokia 8.2 only.

The report also reveals some other specifications of Nokia 8.2. As rumoured previously, the Nokia 8.2 will have an all-screen design and a pop-up front camera. The pop-up camera module will house a 32MP lens.

On the back, Nokia 8.2 will have a quad-camera setup. The camera module will be circular in shape like the OnePlus 7T (Review). Nokia 8.2’s primary camera will have a 64 MP sensor and would use pixel binning. Night Mode will also get an improvement and is said to be better than the Nokia 7.2.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8.2 will get powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 735 SoC based on 7nm platform. It will bring next-gen AI Engine, gaming and other premium features to the affordable category.

Details about the RAM and battery are currently unavailable.