Nokia 8.2 could launch at the MWC 2020 with 5G and 64MP quad-camera setup

Nokia is reportedly working on the next iteration smartphone of the Nokia 8 series. Months before its speculated launch at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2020, specifications of the Nokia 8.2 have surfaced on the internet.

Nokia 8.2 is set to get major design and camera upgrades, according to a NokiaPowerUser report. The company is already working on a prototype which has an all-screen display and a pop-up camera.

The report also mentions that Nokia 8.2 will come with 5G-support, making it the first Nokia smartphone to be compatible with the next-generation network.

Nokia 8.2 will have a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera module will be circular in shape like the OnePlus 7T. Nokia 8.2’s primary camera will have a 64 MP sensor and would use pixel binning. Night Mode will also get an improvement and is said to be better than the Nokia 7.2.

Details about the remaining three camera sensors and other specifications are currently unavailable. MWC 2020, is tentatively scheduled to begin in February.

In related news, HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 6.2 in India. The smartphone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB variant and is priced at Rs 15,999.