Nokia 5.2 receives FCC certification hinting an imminent launch

HMD Global could soon launch the Nokia 5.2. The smartphone, which fits in Nokia’s budget-range portfolio, has reportedly received an FCC certification. Nokia 5.2’s predecessor, Nokia 5.1, was unveiled first in August 2018.

NokiaPowerUser first spotted Nokia 5.2's FCC certification. The company has received FCC certification for three models of the Nokia 5.2, reported 91Mobiles. The FCC certification does not reveal much, except the frequencies.

Previously, it was reported that the Nokia 5.2 could come with a Nokia Lumia 1020-inspired circular rear camera unit. Inside the camera unit, there are three lenses with an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner would be located at the bottom of the camera unit.

Another report claimed that Nokia 5.2 would, on the contrary, have a dual-camera setup at the rear. The protruding camera unit would come with the two sensors stacked vertically in the centre with LED flash below them.

Other rumoured specifications known so far include a 6-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ punch-hole or a water-drop notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 * 2246 resolution.

Nokia 5.2 is also rumoured to get powered by a fairly-dated Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage.

HMD Global has not yet confirmed the launch of Nokia 5.2, so it is advised to take the leaks with a pinch of salt.