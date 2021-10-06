MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia T20 Tablet with 2K display, 8,200 mAh battery, Unisoc chip launched: Check price, specs

The Nokia T20 tablet is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi model and EUR 239 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST

HMD Global has officially unveiled a new Nokia tablet. The Nokia T20 is an affordable tablet that is equipped with a 2K display, an 8 MP rear camera, stereo speakers, and more. The tablet was announced alongside a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro.

Nokia T20 Price 

The Nokia T20 tablet is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi model and EUR 239 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The former comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the latter offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Nokia T20 Specs

Consumers who buy Nokia’s latest tablet will get a free Spotify subscription to access over 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcasts out of the box. ExpressVPN will also be available on the Nokia tablet with a 30-day free trial. While the Nokia T20 will go on sale in several countries across the globe today, it will arrive in India at a later date.

Close

Related stories

The Nokia T20 is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant. The tablet also comes with 32GB and 64GB storage options that support expansion via microSD card (Up to 512GB). Nokia’s latest tablet sports a 10.4-inch 2K LCD screen with 400 nits of peak brightness.

The tablet features a single 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The T20 packs an 8,200 mAh battery with 15W charging support over USB Type-C port, but Nokia has bundled a 10W adapter in the box. Nokia says that the tablet can deliver all-day battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, optional 4G LTE, and more. The Nokia T20 tablet runs on Android 11 with the company promising two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nokia #Tablets
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.