Nokia T20 Tablet with 2K display, 8,200 mAh battery, Unisoc chip launched: Check price, specs

HMD Global has officially unveiled a new Nokia tablet. The Nokia T20 is an affordable tablet that is equipped with a 2K display, an 8 MP rear camera, stereo speakers, and more. The tablet was announced alongside a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro.

Nokia T20 Price

The Nokia T20 tablet is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi model and EUR 239 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The former comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the latter offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Nokia T20 Specs

Consumers who buy Nokia’s latest tablet will get a free Spotify subscription to access over 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcasts out of the box. ExpressVPN will also be available on the Nokia tablet with a 30-day free trial. While the Nokia T20 will go on sale in several countries across the globe today, it will arrive in India at a later date.

The Nokia T20 is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant. The tablet also comes with 32GB and 64GB storage options that support expansion via microSD card (Up to 512GB). Nokia’s latest tablet sports a 10.4-inch 2K LCD screen with 400 nits of peak brightness.

The tablet features a single 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The T20 packs an 8,200 mAh battery with 15W charging support over USB Type-C port, but Nokia has bundled a 10W adapter in the box. Nokia says that the tablet can deliver all-day battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, optional 4G LTE, and more. The Nokia T20 tablet runs on Android 11 with the company promising two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates.