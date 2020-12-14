PlusFinancial Times
Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop launched in India with 10th Gen Intel CPU: Everything you need to know

The Nokia PureBook X14’s price in India is set at Rs 59,990.

Carlsen Martin
December 14, 2020 / 03:22 PM IST

Nokia just dropped its first laptop in India. The Nokia PureBook X14 arrives in collaboration with Flipkart and is aimed at the mid-range consumer segment. The Nokia PureBook X14 is a thin and light machine with 10th Gen Intel hardware.

Nokia PureBook X14 Price in India

The Nokia PureBook X14’s price in India is set at Rs 59,990. Nokia’s laptop will be available for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart on December 18.

Nokia PureBook X14 Specs 

The Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (Core i5-10210U). The CPU is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics. The PureBook also features a webcam with IR sensors for face recognition.

The PureBook X14 sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with Dolby Vision. The screen features a peak brightness of 250 nits and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook also boasts a Dolby Atmos sound system. The Nokia PureBook X14 can deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and arrives with a 65W charger.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and a precision trackpad. Connectivity options on the PureBook X14 include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The PureBook has a magnesium-aluminium alloy body with a matte black finish and weighs a meagre 1.1 kg and is 16.8mm slim.
TAGS: #Flipkart #laptops #Nokia
first published: Dec 14, 2020 03:22 pm

