Nokia 9 PureView penta-camera smartphone to launch in India on July 17

Nokia is finally bringing the penta-camera smartphone to India on the 17th of July. HMD Global recently confirmed that the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone would be available on Flipkart and Nokia’s official website.

The Nokia 9 PureView made its mark at Mobile World Congress 2019 for its innovative rear camera layout, which included five f/1.8 aperture lenses. The five lenses included two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors.

Apart from the innovative camera setup, the Nokia 9 also boasts a 5.99-inch POLED display with a Quad-HD+ (1440 x 2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. One of the biggest let down on the PureView is that it is powered by last generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, rather than the Snapdragon 855 chipset that powers most of 2019 flagship smartphones.

The Nokia 9 PureView will launch in India at Rs 49, 999 in a Midnight Blue finish. Nokia is also offering a Rs 5,000 gift card and a set of Nokia 705 earbuds for a limited period with the purchase of the Nokia 9 on its website. Consumers buying the phone from offline retailers will be offered 10-percent Cashback on HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

Additionally, the Nokia 9 sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone supports, fast charging, wireless charging and runs on a 3,320 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The thick bezel on the top of the screen houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and doesn’t have a headphone jack.

Nokia has also announced that PureView owners will receive concierge-quality support through Nokia Mobile Care for the first 30 days, which will include expert tips and tricks to use the phone and its five rear cameras.