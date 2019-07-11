App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 9 PureView penta-camera smartphone to launch in India on July 17

The Nokia 9 PureView will be launched in India at a price of Rs 49, 999.

Carlsen Martin

Nokia is finally bringing the penta-camera smartphone to India on the 17th of July. HMD Global recently confirmed  that the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone would be available on Flipkart and Nokia’s official website.

The Nokia 9 PureView made its mark at Mobile World Congress 2019 for its innovative rear camera layout, which included five f/1.8 aperture lenses. The five lenses included two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors.

Apart from the innovative camera setup, the Nokia 9 also boasts a 5.99-inch POLED display with a Quad-HD+ (1440 x 2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. One of the biggest let down on the PureView is that it is powered by last generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, rather than the Snapdragon 855 chipset that powers most of 2019 flagship smartphones.

Close

The Nokia 9 PureView will launch in India at Rs 49, 999 in a Midnight Blue finish. Nokia is also offering a Rs 5,000 gift card and a set of Nokia 705 earbuds for a limited period with the purchase of the Nokia 9 on its website. Consumers buying the phone from offline retailers will be offered 10-percent Cashback on HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

related news

Additionally, the Nokia 9 sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone supports, fast charging, wireless charging and runs on a 3,320 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The thick bezel on the top of the screen houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and doesn’t have a headphone jack.

Nokia has also announced that PureView owners will receive concierge-quality support through Nokia Mobile Care for the first 30 days, which will include expert tips and tricks to use the phone and its five rear cameras.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Nokia #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.