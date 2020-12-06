Nokia 3.4 India Launch Tipped For Mid-December

HMD Global could launch another budget smartphone in India in December. According to a new report, the company could bring the Nokia 3.4 to India in mid-December. The smartphone was unveiled earlier this year in September alongside the Nokia 2.4.

The Nokia 3.4 price in India is also tipped to be around Rs 12,000. HMD Global will launch the device with 3GB RAM, claims NokiaPowerUser. Nokia is yet to make an official confirmation on the Nokia 3.4 India launch.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Nokia 3.4 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ LCD with a hole-punch camera cutout for the front camera on the top-left corner. Like the Nokia 2.4 (Review), the Nokia 3.4 also has a thick bezel with the Nokia branding on it.

Under the hood, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the circular module. There is a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8MP front camera placed inside the hole-punch cutout. The device comes in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk colour options.

HMD Global has not confirmed the Nokia 3.4 launch date at the time of writing this.