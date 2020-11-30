Nokia 2.4 Review: A stock Android smartphone with good build quality

Nokia 2.4 is the company’s latest offering in the budget smartphone segment for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 10,399, the smartphone positions itself in a highly competitive segment which includes the likes of Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme C15, Poco M2, etc. While most competitors choose to pack the best of hardware in the price range, the Nokia 2.4 is betting on its stock Android software experience. How good is the Nokia 2.4? Is it currently the best budget smartphone in India? Here is our Nokia 2.4 review.

Nokia 2.4 review

Design and Display

Being a budget smartphone, Nokia 2.4 comes with a polycarbonate back in three distinct colour options. If our Nokia 2.4 review unit, which comes in Charcoal Grey, is not your colour of choice, you can opt for the Dusk or Fjord colour options. Despite having a plastic back, the Nokia 2.4 offers a rather good in-hand feel. The plastic does not feel cheap and the curved textured back aids in providing additional grip. Add to it the gradient finish which gives it an appealing look. Because of the matte finish, the phone also does not attract any fingerprint smudges.

The power and volume keys on the right edge are tactile and easy to reach. In case you are wondering, the phone with a 20:9 aspect ratio cannot be used single-handedly, even for someone like me who has large-sized hands. The vertically aligned dual-camera module has a marginal bump, below which is the circular fingerprint scanner

The phone has fairly thin bezels, except the chin, which is thick enough to slap the Nokia branding. As far as content viewing experience goes, the 6.7-inch LCD did not give us any issues when watching movies on Netflix indoors. It was only when under the bright sunlight that we had to push the brightness levels to the max to get an acceptable viewing experience.

The LCD has an HD+ resolution, which is common across most smartphones in the price range. The Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is the only smartphone under Rs 10,000 to come with a Full HD+ LCD. Colours, too, are relatively less vibrant on the Nokia 2.4’s display. You can adjust the colour temperature in the Display settings as per your liking. Overall, the display offers an average viewing experience.

The phone comes with a single speaker grille at the bottom, which does a decent job for the price. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge of the display.

Performance and Software

Nokia 2.4 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the dated processor can handle basic day-to-day tasks, it will struggle to take the heat when you play games. My typical use case involves scrolling through the social media feed, clicking photos, streaming shows and moves, etc. The device did not give me any issues while performing these basic tasks. For testing the gaming capabilities, I downloaded Subway Surfer and Call of Duty. The former managed to run smoothly but playing CoD Mobile with basic settings introduced lag. But that is something you should expect from most smartphones in the budget price segment. If you want to play games, consider spending a bit higher and buy the Redmi Note 9 (Review) or the Poco M2. Our Nokia 2.4 review unit did not give us any heating issues while playing games.

Battery-wise, the Nokia 2.4 is a tank - Probably due to a not-so-bright 60Hz screen paired with a mediocre processor. The company claims that the device offers a two-day battery life, which is true. The 4,500 mAh battery gave us a stand-by time of two days, which included a screen-on time of a few minutes above eight hours. While the battery life is solid, charging it is a pain. To keep the costs low for this “Made in India” smartphone, the company ships a 5W faster. It would take close to three hours to charge the 4,500 mAh battery via a micro-USB port - another bummer. We would simply recommend charging the device overnight.

On the software front, Nokia 2.4 offers a stock Android user experience. The clean Android 10 UI comes pre-installed with Google apps and Netflix, which is the only third-party app. We did notice a couple of stutters here and there, which should be fixed via a software update. And because Nokia 2.4 is a device under Google’s Android One program, it is confirmed to get major software updates for two years and security updates from three years. This means that the Nokia 2.4 will get Android 11 in the coming days, and Android 12 post the rollout.

Lastly, the biometrics. Nokia 2.4 supports face unlock and fingerprint scanning for unlocking the device. We had a hit-or-miss situation mostly with the AI face unlock. No, this was not while wearing a mask but otherwise. Fortunately, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is easier to reach and quite accurate in detecting the fingerprint to unlock the device.

Camera

Nokia 2.4 features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app's UI is quite simple and easy to navigate. Below the viewfinder is a row of various modes like Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, etc. At the top is another row for various camera settings like Timer, Google Lens, Flash, etc. We did not notice any shutter lag during our brief time with the Nokia 2.4.

The camera performance is decent for the price. Shots clicked using the 13MP main camera offer neutral colours. However, do not expect a lot of detail near the edges or when you pinch to zoom in. Portrait mode also does a decent job in edge detection but blurs out the hair strands in some cases. The camera also comes with Night mode, but you only get noisy images with poor exposure. The 5MP front camera clicks good enough selfies but lacks details.

Nokia 2.4’s camera performs best in well-lit conditions to give you maximum detail. Here are some of the photos clicked on our Nokia 2.4 review unit.

Verdict

Should you buy the Nokia 2.4?

To sum it up, the plus points for the Nokia 2.4 are its build quality and software experience. Despite the polycarbonate back, the design and build quality is quite good and the phone does not look cheap. If you love a clean UI, the Nokia 2.4 could be an option for you. Most competitors in the price range offer phones that run on heavily-customised skins. Some of these phones also throw in frequent ads.

Camera performance is decent during the day. The Helio P22 processor is powerful enough to get basic tasks done. However, for gaming and graphics-heavy tasks, look elsewhere.