Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 2.4 launched in India with MediaTek chipset, 4,500 mAh battery, excellent software support

The Nokia 2.4’s price in India is set at Rs 10,399, while the device is available in a sole 3GB/64GB configuration.

Moneycontrol News

HMD Global just announced the launch of Nokia 2.4 in India, the latest addition to the widely successful Nokia 2-series. The next-gen Nokia 2-series handset brings a larger display, improved camera features, two-day battery life, and excellent software.

Nokia 2.4 Price in India 

The Nokia 2.4’s price in India is set at Rs 10,399, while the device is available in a sole 3GB/64GB configuration. The handset comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. The Nokia 2.4 is available for pre-order exclusively through the official Nokia website. However, it will arrive in offline retail channels as well as Amazon and Flipkart on December 4.

Nokia 2.4 Launch Offers

Nokia is also offering 007 merchandise, including a 007 cap, keychain, and bottle, to the first 100 customers who order the device through the website before December 5. The phone will also be available with Jio benefits worth Rs 3,550, including instant cashback of RS 2,000 on prepaid recharge of 349 and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners.

Nokia 2.4 Specs 

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek P22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the 64GB storage can be expanded by up to 512GB through the dedicated microSD card slot. Nokia’s latest budget phone gets a big 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 2.4 also packs a 4,500 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The phone charges over micro-USB port. The Nokia 2.4 runs on stock Android 10 and will receive two major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates.

For optics, the Nokia 2.4 gets a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 13 MP, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera features a Night Mode and Portrait Mode. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP, f/2.4 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device, include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and 4G LTE. The Nokia 2.4 also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio support as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

First Published on Nov 26, 2020 03:10 pm

