New SD Express Cards will offer about 4x faster transfer rates than the existing standard

The SD Association recently announced a new SD 8.0 specification for SD Express memory cards. The new specification allows data transfer by using the PCI Express 4.0 specifications that will be capable of delivering a maximum data transfer rate of about 4 Gbps or 3,940 Mbps to be precise.

The higher speeds will be achieved through the PCIe 4.0 and NVMe interfaces, which are commonly found on solid-state drives. The faster transfer rate will allow flawless video capture and playback in 4K and 8K resolution. The SD Express also supports ever-evolving gaming systems, allowing users to play video games at faster speeds than ever before.

It will also be useful to create ever-larger files that require faster throughput if you want to transfer data in a timely manner. It will also help specialist photographers shoot at high resolutions. The microSD Express brings these advantages to IoT devices, drones, smartphones, and more.

Mats Larsson, a senior markets analyst at FutureSource, praised SD Express for its utilisation of PCIe and NVMe interfaces. Larsson said, “This combination of trusted and well-known technologies makes it easier for future product designs to leverage the benefits of removable storage in new ways.”

The 3,938 megabytes per second transfer rate of the new SD 8.0 specifications is four times faster than the current transfer speed. That’s a significant bump from SD cards built to the SD 7.0 and SD 7.1 specifications, which utilises the PCIe 3.1 interface. The SD Association has confirmed that the new specification will be available on SDXC, SDHC, and SDUC memory cards.



