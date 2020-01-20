New rumours point to possible camera layout of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy S20 Ultra could offer 100x digital zoom.
The number of leaks and rumours surrounding the Galaxy S20 series have been getting stronger in the days building up to the February 11 launch date. The camera setup is one of the most exciting parts of the Galaxy S20 series and if the latest rumours are to be believed then the Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a unique camera setup.
Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal recently tweeted a render of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s rear camera setup. If the render is to be believed, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport a quad-camera setup with dual-tone LED flash. The render also claims that the S20 Ultra will offer 100x digital zoom (10x optical zoom).
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.
Additionally, another prominent leakster shared renders of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The renders reveal a different camera layout as well as the position of the front camera. But the Galaxy S20 series isn’t the only smartphone launching at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant will also launch its second foldable smartphone at the event.
Got some info: The S20 camera setup looks exactly the same as S20+. The Galaxy Z Flip images that leaked earlier were indeed right, the phone seems to have a glass layer but not sure. The Purple Colour for Galaxy Z Flip foldable seems to have a darker shade and looks premium. pic.twitter.com/pX77LlTGFD— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020The Galaxy Z Flip will feature a vertical folding mechanism similar to that of the Moto Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be a more affordable folding phone alternative with some reports claiming that the device won't exceed USD 1,000 (Approx. Rs 71,000). Expect more details about Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series (Rebranded Galaxy S11 series) in the days leading up to that February 11 launch date.