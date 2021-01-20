New MSI Modern, Prestige, Summit laptops launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check price, specs, availability

MSI recently updated its Modern, Prestige, and Summit lineup in India. The new laptops include the MSI Modern 15 and Modern 14, Prestige 15, Prestige 14, and Prestige 14 Evo and lastly, the Summit E15 and Summit B15. The new laptops are powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs.

The MSI Modern 14 (B11M) starts from Rs 55,990, while the Modern 14 (B11SB) and Modern 15 (A11M) start from Rs 89,990 and Rs 70,990, respectively. The MSI Summit E15 starts from Rs 1,79,990, while the Summit B15’s price starts from RS 1,23,990. The MSI Prestige 15 (A11SCX) starts at Rs 1,34,990, while the base model of the MSI Prestige 14 (A11SCX) starts at Rs 1,28,990 and MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs 95,990.

According to MSI, the Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptop models will arrive in India on January 24 across Flipkart. The other laptops in the lineup will be available in the market soon.

MSI Modern

The new MSI Modern laptops can be equipped with a Full HD 14-inch and 15.6-inch display. They can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The CPU can be paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics or discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, microSD, and more.

MSI Prestige

The MSI Prestige 15, Prestige 14, and Prestige 14 Evo arrive with 4K and Full HD display options. The Prestige 14 Evo supports Intel Xe Graphics, while the Prestige 15 and 14 can be equipped with up to Nvidia GTX 1650Ti Max-Q graphics. The notebooks can also be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The three laptops come with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB RAM options and M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3 storage.

MSI Summit

The MSI Summit E15 and MSI Summit B15 can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 U processor and up to an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with Max-Q design. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, microSD, and more. The new Summit notebook can be equipped with up to a 4K display.