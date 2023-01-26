English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Netflix's crackdown on password sharing will begin in the coming months: All your questions answered

    However, this only spells the end for Free password sharing on Netflix as the platform is gearing up to roll out paid password sharing to a global audience.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 26, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Netflix is set to crackdown on password sharing on the platform in the coming months, as early as March 2023. Additionally, there are plans to introduce an advertising-supported tier for the streaming platform.

    Why is Netflix cracking down on password sharing?

    Netflix first announced its crackdown on password sharing in April 2022. 2022 proved to be a rough year for Netflix as the streaming service lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter alone, which marked the first time the platform suffered a loss in subscribers in over a decade.

    The company claimed that account sharing was undermining its ability to invest in the platform and build the business. The company said, “Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.”