MWC 2023: This Android tablet from Nubia allows you to watch 3D content without the glasses

ZTE officially unveiled the company’s first tablet to offer a glasses-free 3D viewing at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D was created in partnership with Leia Inc., a company that focuses on 3D hardware and content services.

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will be up for pre-order from March 25, while its sale will begin from April 11. However, details about the Nubia Pad 3D’s price and availability are yet to be announced.

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, although the amount of RAM is unclear. The tablet runs Android 13 out of the box. Nubia’s latest 3D tablet also packs a 9,070 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Pad 3D sports a 12.4-inch QHD+ display (2,560x1,600 pixel) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In its release, ZTE noted that the Pad 3D comes with a proprietary DLB layer developed by Leia, in addition to Leia's 3D Lightfield mode, both of which allow it to offer an immersive 3D viewing experience.

The tablet also uses conversion software to transform 2D content into 3D in real-time. Additionally, there are two 8 MP front cameras to track a user’s face to provide a glasses-free 3D experience. The two 8 MP front cameras along with the single 16 MP rear camera can also take 3D photos and videos and scan objects.

The Pad 3D also comes with Leia 3D apps and the Leia Appstore, which has over 50 3D games and over 1200 3D educational apps. ZTE’s new 3D tablet features four symmetrical speakers with Dolby Surround Sound.