English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    MWC 2023: Nokia C32, Nokia C22 affordable smartphones arrive with UniSoC chips, Android 13 (Go Edition)

    As of now, there is no word on availability of Nokia’s affordable smartphones in India.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 27, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Nokia C32 price starts from EUR 129 (roughly Rs 12,300), while the Nokia C22 starts from EUR 109 (roughly Rs 9,550)

    Nokia C32 price starts from EUR 129 (roughly Rs 12,300), while the Nokia C22 starts from EUR 109 (roughly Rs 9,550)

    MWC 2023 Barcelona is underway with smartphone makers taking centre stage. Nokia is one of the those brands, introducing several new budget smartphones and more importantly changes its iconic logo to mark the start of a new era for the company.

    Apart from the Nokia G22, the Finnish telecom giant also unveiled the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 affordable smartphones at MWC 2023.

    Nokia C32 Specifications

    The Nokia C32 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on stock Android 13 (Go Edition), while Nokia has pledged two years of quarterly security updates. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

    The Nokia C32 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with curved 2.5D glass. For optics, the Nokia C32 gets a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

    Related stories

    The phone has an IP52 rating for dust and some light splash resistance. The Nokia C32 features glass protection on the front and back. It boasts a microSD card slot for storage expansion and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

    Nokia C22 Specifications

    The Nokia C22 features the same specifications as the Nokia C32 with a few downgrades. For one, the Nokia C22’s dual camera includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. The 8 MP selfie camera continues to remain the same. The Nokia C22 also uses a plastic rear panel. The memory versions are also different, with the Nokia C22 coming with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the phone has a microSD card slot and rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

    Nokia C32, Nokia C22 Pricing

    Nokia C32 price starts from EUR 129 (roughly Rs 12,300), while the Nokia C22 starts from EUR 109 (roughly Rs 9,550). The Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink colours. The Nokia C22 is offered in Midnight Black and Sand colours. As of now, there is no word on availability of Nokia’s affordable smartphones in India.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #MWC 2023 #Nokia #smartphones #UniSoC
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 03:44 pm