MWC 2023 | Nokia unveils new logo, signaling beginning of a fresh chapter in company's history

Nokia is changing its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years. The smartphone and telecom equipment maker is changing its logo and its business strategy, marking the end of an era and the start of a new one.

The new logo is a combination of five different shapes that form the word NOKIA, while the iconic blue colour of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours that will be utilized depending on the use case. "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters.



This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work. https://t.co/lbKLfaL2OI #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/VAgVo8p6nG

— Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 26, 2023

After securing the job in 2020, Lundmark set out a strategy with three stages: reset, accelerate, and scale. Lundmark said the second stage was now in motion after the reset stage was over. Apart from the new logo, Nokia has announced a new budget smartphone at the event.

Nokia G22 Specifications

The Nokia G22 is powered by the UniSoC T606 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Nokia G22 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the Nokia G22 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. There’s a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset runs on stock Android 12.

Nokia promises three years of monthly security updates, two Android upgrades, and a three-year warranty with the G22. The Nokia G22’s high-gloss back cover is made from 100 percent recycled plastic. The Nokia G22 also features QuickFix repairability, making the phone much easier to repair than traditional smartphones.

Nokia G22 Price

The Nokia G22 price starts from EUR 179 (roughly Rs 15,650). The device comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue colour options.