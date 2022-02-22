MWC 2022: Realme to announce world's fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Realme is set to give its flagship GT series phones a global debut on February 28. However, that’s not the only thing in store for Realme at MWC 2022. Apart from the global release of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone maker is also unveiling the “world’s fastest smartphone charging” tech at the event.

Realme’s current fastest charging tech is the 125W UltraDart that was announced back in 2021. However, the company’s ultra-fast charging technology never made it to a commercial smartphone, with the latest flagship Realme GT 2 Pro currently opting for 65W fast-charging.

In its release, Realme noted, “Realme’s fast charging technology is ahead of the curve and among the best, when compared to similar devices in the same segment. Under its ‘Go Premium’ strategy, Realme will invest 70 percent of R&D resources in introducing breakthrough innovation, of which fast-charging technology is a key component.”

Nubia has debuted 165W charging, which is the fastest recorded for modern smartphones, although its Red Magic 7 Pro device only supports 135W charging with a 165W GAN charger in the box. Infinix has also debuted its own 160W charging technology. Realme hasn’t mentioned the speed of its charging tech yet, but it will have to surpass both Nubia and Infinix if it is to take the title of “world’s fastest smartphone charging”.

Rumours have suggested that it will max out at 150W, but it could charge faster despite the lower wattage, hence the title of “world’s fastest smartphone charging.” However, there is no concrete information about the technology as of now and we’ll just have to wait and see what Realme has on offer at MWC 2022.