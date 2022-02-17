English
    Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro launch set for February 28 at MWC 2022, Realme Narzo 50 India release teased

    You can also expect the Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, following its global launch at MWC 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

    Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone series later this month at the Mobile World Congress 2022. The Realme GT 2 series launch event will take place on February 28 at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

    Since the company has mentioned Realme GT 2 series, we can expect both the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro to make their debuts at the event.

    The Realme GT 2 series was previously unveiled in China with the ‘Pro’ model debuting as the most expensive Realme phone and the first in the company’s line-up to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can also expect the Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, following its global launch at MWC 2022.

    Realme is also gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Narzo series soon. The Realme Narzo 50 is launching in India soon, on the heels of the Realme 9 Pro series.

    The Realme Narzo 50 will be the third smartphone in the Narzo 50 series to arrive in India and follows the launch of the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. Realme has not confirmed an official launch date for the vanilla Narzo 50 in India but has only mentioned that it would be coming soon.

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 07:00 pm

