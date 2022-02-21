Nubia Red Magic 7, Red Magic 7 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 135W Charging

Nubia has launched a new gaming smartphone in China. The Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro are flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Nubia has introduced a new Red Core 1 chipset that will be paired alongside Qualcomm’s flagship SoC on the Red Magic 7 Pro.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Price

The Nubia Red Magic 7 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 47,000) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 51,700) and CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 56,400), respectively.

Nubia has also unveiled a special transparent edition for CNY 4,899 (Roughly Rs 57,550) and CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 64,600) for the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB models, respectively.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Price

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is priced at CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 56,400) in China for the base 12GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,199 (Roughly Rs 61,100) and CNY 5,599 (Roughly Rs 65,800), respectively.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is also offered in a transparent colour option but comes in four variants – 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 18GB/512GB, and 18GB/1TB memory options that are priced at CNY 5,299 (Roughly Rs 62,250), CNY 5,699 (Roughly Rs 66,700), CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 76,350), and CNY 7,499 (Roughly Rs 88,150), respectively.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Red Magic 7 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The phone also comes with the ICE 8.0 cooling system that includes an RGB fan that spins at 20,000 RPM. The handset runs Android 12 based Red Magic UI. Other features include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a USB Type-C port.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications

The differences between the Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro are few and far between. For one, the Red Magic 7 Pro features a Red Core 1 chipset that is paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the Pro model also has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with faster 135W charging. The Red Magic 7 Pro also boasts an under-display selfie camera on the front. The other specifications of the Red Magic 7 Pro are similar to that of the vanilla model.