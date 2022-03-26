English
    MSI launches new Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs: All you need to know

    The new MSI Summit and Prestige laptops also come with Intel’s Evo certification.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

    MSI recently dropped new productivity notebooks in its Prestige, Modern, and Summit series. The new MSI Summit, Prestige, and Modern laptops are equipped with Intel’s new 12th Gen processors.

    The MSI Modern 14 features a starting price of $699 (Roughly Rs 53,300), while the Modern 15 starts from $849 (Roughly Rs 64,750). The MSI Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 feature a starting price of $929 (Roughly Rs 70,850) and $1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,06,700), respectively.

    Lastly, the MSI Summit E14 starts from $1,249 (Roughly Rs 95,250) and the Summit E13 Flip begins from $1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,06,700). MSI has also unveiled Evo models in its new Prestige and Summit series. Additionally, there’s also a Prestige 14 Evo model and a Summit E16 Flip and E16 Flip Evo variants.

    MSI Summit Laptops 

    The new MSI Summit laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to an Intel Core i7. They can be configured with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics as well as Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. The notebooks are also equipped with DDR5 RAM and NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

    The new Summit laptops arrive with 14-inch, 13.4-inch, and 16-inch IPS panels with optional touch support. Additionally, the panels come with FHD+ or QHD+ resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Some models also offer Thunderbolt 4 support and Tobii Aware.

    MSI Prestige Laptops

    The new MSI Prestige laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to an Intel Core i7. They can be configured with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics as well as Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. The notebooks are also equipped with DDR4x RAM and NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

    The new Prestige laptops arrive with 14-inch and 15.6-inch IPS panels with Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions. All Prestige 14 and 15 laptops offer Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E support. The speakers also support Hi-Res Audio and DTS Audio.

    MSI Modern Laptops 

    The new MSI Modern laptops can be powered by 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to an Intel Core i7. There are no discrete GPU here and you are stuck with the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Modern 14 and 15 come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The two notebooks sport 15.6-inch and 14-inch Full HD IPS panels.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 02:00 pm
