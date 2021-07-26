MSI launches new gaming laptops in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs

MSI recently launched several new gaming laptops in India. The new gaming laptops are equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics. The new gaming notebooks join the company’s Leopard, Pulse, and Katana series.

The MSI GP76 Leopard is priced at Rs 2,01,990 in India, while the GP66 Leopard will set you back Rs 1,95,990. The MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 are priced at Rs 1,45,990 and 1,39,990, respectively. Lastly, the Katana GF76 and GF66 feature a starting price of Rs 1,11,990 and Rs 95,990 respectively. The laptops are available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

MSI GP76/66 Leopard

The GP76 and GP66 laptops can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. The display options for the GP76 include a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the GP66 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. Other features on both laptops include a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, NVMe M.2 SSD storage, stereo speakers, an HD webcam, and more.

MSI Pulse GL76/66

The MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 are powered by up to an 11th Gen H series Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The GL76 features a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the GL66 boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a redesigned cooling system with heat pipes and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures.

MSI Katana GF76/ GF66

The MSI Katana GF66 is powered by up to an 11Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, or RTX 3050 mobile GPU. The Katana GF76 opts for a 17.3-inch Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the GF66 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.