Mozilla launches ‘trustworthy AI’ startup Mozilla.ai

Mozilla has announced that it is committing $30 million to build a new startup called Mozilla.ai.

The focus of the new AI startup would be on creating Artificial Intelligence products, that are Open source and “trustworthy”.

“This new wave of AI has generated excitement, but also significant apprehension,” Mozilla wrote in its announcement.

“We aren’t just wondering What’s possible? and How can people benefit? We’re also wondering What could go wrong? and How can we address it? Two decades of social media, smartphones and their consequences have made us leery.”

The vision for the company is to make it easy for developers to create AI products that are responsible and privacy-centric. The company said that its suite of AI products will have "agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core".

The team’s initial focus will be on Generative AI and tools that will make them safer and more transparent. Mozilla said that they are working on, “people-centric recommendation systems that don’t misinform or undermine our well-being”, and will announce more later, in the coming months.

Mozilla will also announce additional initiatives, partners and events at a later date.