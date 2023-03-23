Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G go on sale in India today during Live Commerce event

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are available for purchase in India, starting today. The South Korea tech giant is hosting a Live Commerce event where the two Galaxy A series devices will be available for purchase from today through to 12 am (midnight) on March 24.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in India is set at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is priced at Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration costs Rs 32,999. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Offers

During Samsung’s Live Commerce event, customers who purchase the Galaxy A54 or Galaxy 34 will get a free travel adapter worth Rs 1,299. Customers can also get a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 or a Samsung Upgrade Bonus worth Rs 2,500 on the purchase of the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G.

In addition, consumers who purchase the A54 5G or A34 5G until March 27 can buy Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 5,999 at just Rs 999. The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 will be available with easy EMI across Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G offer a premium experience with features like Nightography, an IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, four years of Android OS updates, and five years of security updates. For all the details about the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, head on over to the link.

