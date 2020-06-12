Motorola One Fusion+ launching in India on June 16; Flipkart page goes live

Motorola is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India. An official teaser page for the Motorola One Fusion+ has gone up on Flipkart, confirming a June 16 launch date.

While the teaser page does not reveal other details about the Motorola One Fusion+, the phone recently launched in Europe, which means all the details of the handset, barring its price, are already known.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in Europe at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 25,400) and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

The phone is the first Motorola smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The One Fusion+ features a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The device packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels) resolution and a notch-less screen.

On the back, the One Fusion+ opts for a quad-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone gets a pop-up selfie camera on the front with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a fingerprint reader on the back and offers a hybrid microSD card solution (Up to 1TB). The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and runs on stock Android 10. Connectivity options on the One Fusion+ include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

