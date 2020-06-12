App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ launching in India on June 16; Flipkart page goes live

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in Europe at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 25,400) and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India. An official teaser page for the Motorola One Fusion+ has gone up on Flipkart, confirming a June 16 launch date.

While the teaser page does not reveal other details about the Motorola One Fusion+, the phone recently launched in Europe, which means all the details of the handset, barring its price, are already known.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in Europe at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 25,400) and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Close

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

related news

The phone is the first Motorola smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The One Fusion+ features a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The device packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels) resolution and a notch-less screen.

On the back, the One Fusion+ opts for a quad-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone gets a pop-up selfie camera on the front with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a fingerprint reader on the back and offers a hybrid microSD card solution (Up to 1TB). The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and runs on stock Android 10. Connectivity options on the One Fusion+ include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

The Motorola One Fusion+ will be the company’s most premium mid-range offering when it launches in India. We expect the Motorola One Fusion+ to fall in India sub-25K segment to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.