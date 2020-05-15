App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Edge+ to launch in India on May 19

The Edge+ is a flagship with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery and 90Hz OLED display.

Carlsen Martin

E-commerce giant Flipkart has set up a dedicated page for the Motorola Edge+ confirming that Motorola Edge+ will launch on May 19 at 12:00 (Noon).

The Motorola Edge Plus is already available in the US for $999 (Roughly Rs 75,300). While there is no information on pricing in India yet, we expect the Motorola Edge+ to be priced in the same range as the Galaxy S20+ (Anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 80K) unless the company decides a more aggressive pricing strategy.

Last month, Motorola unveiled its flagship Edge+ handset. The Edge Plus is the company’s first 5G flagship smartphone and is also available in Canada and some countries in Europe.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

The phone is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Motorola Edge+ sports a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ compatible. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The Edge Plus packs an in-display fingerprint reader and a headphone jack.

The Motorola Edge Plus is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a ToF depth sensor. The Edge+ offers optical image stabilization on both the main and telephoto cameras. You can record video in 6K resolution at up to 30 fps and 4K resolution up to 60 fps. The punch hole cutout on the front houses a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola also unveiled a standard Edge handset alongside the Motorola Edge+. However, we do not think that it will arrive alongside its flagship compatriot.

First Published on May 15, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Flipkart #Motorola #smartphones

