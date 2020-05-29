App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G8 Power Lite to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specs, and offers

The Motorola is only offering the phone in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs 8,999.

Carlsen Martin

The Moto G8 Power Lite is set to go on sale in India on Flipkart today. The G8 Power Lite is an entry-level smartphone and arrives in the under 10K price segment. The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999. The sale will commence at 12:00 (noon) today.

The Motorola is only offering the phone in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded through the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Flipkart is offering a 5-percent discount on the G8 Power Lite for Axis Bank Buzz Credit card users. Consumers can also get a 5-percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. You can also buy the phone with a No Cost EMI option from Rs 750 (Per Month) onwards.

Close

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

related news

The phone is powered by a MediaTek P35 chipset. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto G8 Power Lite weighs around 200 grams and features a splash-resistant coating. The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with an HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display opts for a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the G8 Power Lite features a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The other two sensors include a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The three cameras are assisted by an LED flash. The G8 Power Lite’s camera supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

First Published on May 29, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Motorola #smartphones

