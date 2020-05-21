App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India with triple-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola just launched the G8 Power Lite in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget-friendly handset with a triple-camera setup, excellent software, and a big battery.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale on Flipkart on May 29 at 12:00 pm (Noon). The device is available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications 

Close

The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage can be expanded through a microSD card (Up to 256GB). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto G8 Power Lite sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ (720*1,600 pixels) resolution. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269 ppi density.

related news

In optics, the G8 Power Lite boasts a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 primary camera, 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4GB LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, and a headphone jack. The smartphone is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9 Pie with Motorola’s near-stock skin on top. The phone also features a water-repellent design that can help the phone withstand accidental spills and splashes as well as a bit of light rain. Apart from its dated chipset, the Moto G8 Power Lite looks like quite an impressive handset on paper.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple and Google Exposure Notification API is incompatible with India's Aarogya Setu; here's why

Apple and Google Exposure Notification API is incompatible with India's Aarogya Setu; here's why

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.