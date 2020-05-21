Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India with triple-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola just launched the G8 Power Lite in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget-friendly handset with a triple-camera setup, excellent software, and a big battery.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale on Flipkart on May 29 at 12:00 pm (Noon). The device is available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage can be expanded through a microSD card (Up to 256GB). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto G8 Power Lite sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ (720*1,600 pixels) resolution. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269 ppi density.

In optics, the G8 Power Lite boasts a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 primary camera, 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4GB LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, and a headphone jack. The smartphone is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9 Pie with Motorola’s near-stock skin on top. The phone also features a water-repellent design that can help the phone withstand accidental spills and splashes as well as a bit of light rain. Apart from its dated chipset, the Moto G8 Power Lite looks like quite an impressive handset on paper.



