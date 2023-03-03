Moto G73 with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz display to be launched in India on March 10

Motorola will on March 10 launch Moto G73, a G series smart phone, in India, which will feature high refresh rate display, a 5G MediaTek chipset, large battery, fast charging, and the latest Android software.

The Motorola G73 launch in India is taking place on March 10, 2023. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart after its launch. The Moto G73 was unveiled in Europe back in January.

Moto G73 expected price in India

The Moto G73 sole 4GB/128GB variant is priced at €250 (roughly Rs 22,250). We expect the Moto G73 price in India to start from under Rs 20,000. The handset comes in white and blue colours.

Moto G73 specifications

The Moto G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB through a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G73 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 405 ppi. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

The hole-punch camera cut-out on the display houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G73 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles for macro shots.

It features dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto G73 weighs 181 grams and is 8.29 mm thick. The handset features a plastic body with a water-repellent design.