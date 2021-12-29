MIUI 13 update based on Android 12 announced at Xiaomi 12 launch event

Xiaomi has confirmed that the MIUI 13 update will be available for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X.

At the Xiaomi 12 launch event, the company also unveiled its new MIUI 13 features that will roll out to eligible smartphones starting early next year. MIUI 13 comes with several improvements over the existing MIUI 12.5 Android skin.

MIUI 13 features

Xiaomi claims that MIUI 13 is its most advanced update so far. The company, at the Xiaomi 12 launch event, said that the new MIUI update comes with enhanced security and improved privacy features. The update introduces features like face verification protection, privacy watermark, and fraud protection. Xiaomi did not deep dive into how these features work but we can expect more details in the coming days.

The MIUI 13 update also brings with it a new font called MISans, which is minimal and simplifies letters, numbers, signs, etc. All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 13 will get new wallpapers. The company has also introduced new widgets that are redesigned to align better with the overall user interface.

In terms of performance, MIUI 13 is claimed to offer better app performance over MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi also announced MIUI 13 Pad for tablets and large screen devices. It will come with exclusive features for multi-tasking and gestures like pinch-to-resize, drag-and-drop, etc.

List of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco smartphones getting MIUI 13 update

Xiaomi has confirmed that the MIUI 13 update will be available for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in January. Alongside, the Mi 11 series, which includes the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Review), Mi 11X (Review), etc., will also start getting the update in January.