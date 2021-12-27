MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi to release Android 12 based MIUI 13 soon, here's a list of phones that will get it

The MIUI 13 skin will be based on Android 12 and will add more features and performance optimisations

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Xiaomi is going to launch MIUI 13 - its custom ROM based on Android 12 - soon and has shared the first list of phones that will get the update.

Among the first batch of phones are Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+. Xiaomi has also said they are testing the update on Redmi Note 8 for a possibility of its inclusion in the next batch.

The full list of eligible devices include the following phones (via 91mobiles.com):

Mi 11 series: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite

Mi 10 series: Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Youth 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro 5G

Mi Note 10 series: Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi 9 series: Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 9 Explorer Edition

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi Mix Alpha

Redmi K40 series: Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition

Redmi K30 series: Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 5G Racing, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G

Redmi Note 9 series: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 9 series: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9

Redmi 10X series: Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K20 series: Redmi K20 Pro Premium, Redmi K20 Pro

Poco X series: Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X2 Pro (or F2 Pro), Poco X2

Poco M series: Poco M3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2

Poco C3
Tags: #Android 12 #Google #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 27, 2021 03:11 pm

