Last Updated : Dec 31, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft’s smallest and cheapest 2-in-1 device Surface Go launched in India: Price, specs, availability

The device has gone on sale in India and can be purchased exclusively through Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 38,599

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tech giant Microsoft has launched Surface Go in India. Apart from being the most affordable in the company’s famed Surface line-up, Surface Go is also the smallest and lightest Surface ever, weighing 522 grams. The device has gone on sale in India and can be purchased exclusively through Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 38,599.

Microsoft has launched Surface Go in two variants in the country. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB base variant comes at a price of Rs 38,599, the 8GB RAM and 128GB premium variant priced at Rs 50,999. The 2-in-1 laptop device was launched globally earlier this year and has been primarily targeted at students as a learning device.

Microsoft Surface Go Specifications

Surface Go comes with 10-inch HD LED Backlit PixelSense touchscreen display and measures 245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 level protection and has display resolution of 1800*1200 pixel with an aspect ratio of 3:2.

related news

The 2-in-1 device is powered by a Pentium Gold 4415Y processor with clock rate of 1.6 GHz. As mentioned the device comes with 4GB and 8GB DDR3 RAM variants with internal storage of 64GB and 128GB respectively. The storage can be further expanded by way of microSD. Intel Integrated HD 615 GPU takes care of all the graphic crunching.

In software, Surface Go runs 64-bit Windows 10 Home in S Mode which comes pre-loaded with Microsoft’s Windows Defender for security. Other features on the device include a built-in full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees, large battery life of up to 9 hours, 2x2W stereo speakers, 8-megapixel rear camera along with 5-megapixel front camera.

The device supports accessories such as Surface Pen, Surface Go, Surface Go Type Cover keyboard both of which are not included and needs to be purchased separately. The device is available in silver colour.
First Published on Dec 31, 2018 07:27 pm

